GLEN CARBON - Dutch Bros will soon be a new addition to the Orchard Town Center, Village of Glen Carbon Mayor Bob Marcus said on Tuesday, June 25, 2024.

Mayor Marcus expressed enthusiasm for the new addition, noting that Dutch Bros will be a valuable asset to both Orchard Town Center and the village.

"They have a great following," Marcus said of Dutch Bros. "Staenberg Development has focused on bringing new-to-market tenants to Glen Carbon and we are proud to be home to Dutch Bros' first Illinois location."

Marcus also highlighted the ongoing development success at Orchard Town Center.

"Along with the success of Chick-fil-A, the start of construction of Dick's Sporting Goods and Meijer (which will begin mine remediation in August), Orchard Town Center is going to be a strong development," he added.

Alissan Speidel, an external communications representative for Dutch Bros, confirmed that the new location is in its early stages. "No other information could be released at this time," Speidel said.

