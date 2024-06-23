ALTON - Dustin Terry of Houma, La., and Neil Marsh of Hemlock, Mich., were the winners of the F-1 and Tri-Hull races respectively on the final day of the Alton Midwest Nationals powerboat races on Sunday afternoon at Riverfront Park, near the Alton riverfront.

The stop in Alton was the fourth of a six-city tour of this year's season, which continues in Sheboygan, Wisc., on Aug. 9-11, with the Midwest Challenges, and ends on Sept. 13-15 with the Roar of the Rockies meet in Windsor, Colo.

In the F-1 race, Terry won with a time of 17:53.71, with the runner-up being Chris RInker of Spring, Tex., who came in at 17:58.21, and in third place was Dylan Anderson of Nashville, who was right behind Rinker at 17:58.48. Fourth place went to Grant Schubert, who was in at 17:59.73, in fifth place was Jeremiah Mayo at 18:03.76, sixth place went to Shawn Love, who was in at 18:09.62, Spencer Love was seventh at 18:31.33, Jared Jensen finished eighth at 18:32.58, ninth place went to Jeff Reno at 18:29.18, and rounding out the top ten was Andrew Tate at 18:47.29. Travis Yates finished 11th, and Aiden Benton came in 12th.

In the Tri-Hull race, Marsh won with a time of 12:19.25, while Schubert, of Richmond, Tex., was second at 12:22.04, and third place went to Mason Rinker, also of Spring, Tex, with a time of 12:38.51. In fourth place was Cole Wehring at 12:44.09, Cory Walker was fifth 12:48.19, Reuben Stafford finished, while sixth. seventh place went to Andy Miller, John Ottinger came in eighth, Tanner Rinker came in ninth, and Klint Dillard rounded out the top ten. In 11th place was Bryston Sherman, coming in 12th place was Josh Wells, and Jack Schubert was 13th.

