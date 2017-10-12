CHICAGO—U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement after President Trump signed an executive order further targeting and destabilizing the Affordable Care Act:

“Make no mistake—after spending nine months repeatedly trying and failing to repeal the Affordable Care Act, President Trump is sabotaging America’s health care system and hurting working families to make a political point. His tactics are well documented: President Trump issued an Executive Order instructing federal agencies not to enforce the law, cut the open enrollment period in half, cancelled television and radio ads that educated people about how to enroll for insurance, slashed funding for patient navigators and outreach efforts, and refuses to commit to paying the cost-sharing reduction subsidies that help keep health care costs lower for working families.

“Instead of joining in a bipartisan effort to strengthen our current health care system and help Illinois families, President Trump is continuing his sabotage and hurting countless Americans in the process.”

