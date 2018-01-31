WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement on President Trump’s first State of the Union address:

If the President chooses to follow through on his prepared remarks tonight, he will find Democrats ready to work with him on lowering prescription drug prices, making massive new investments in America’s crumbling roads and bridges, passing meaningful paid family leave legislation, and protecting Dreamers.

