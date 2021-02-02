WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement after the Senate voted to proceed to a budget resolution for Fiscal Year 2021 that gives Congress an additional legislative tool to pass the urgently-needed bipartisan COVID-19 relief legislation:

“For months, our health care heroes, small businesses, state and local governments, schools, and unemployed Americans have pleaded with Congress to pass meaningful federal funding that can break the back of this virus and provide relief to workers and families. Each day of delay risks a virus mutation, another small business forced to permanently close, and a family’s wellbeing pushed to the brink. We must move with urgency so we can deliver assistance to American communities in need of a lifeline to stay afloat during this pandemic.”

