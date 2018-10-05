WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today voted against moving forward with the nomination of Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s nominee to the Supreme Court. In a speech on the Senate floor, Durbin argued that if there are serious questions about a nominee’s temperament, credibility, or judgment—as there clearly are for Judge Kavanaugh—then the Senate should give the benefit of the doubt to protecting the integrity of the Supreme Court. He also urged his Republican colleagues to think about what it would mean if Judge Kavanaugh were to be confirmed to the Supreme Court with credible sexual assault allegations against him.

“We have to think about what it would mean if Judge Kavanaugh were to be confirmed to the Supreme Court with credible sexual assault allegations against him. Specifically what it would mean to the millions of women across America who were survivors of sexual assault, women who have been scared to come forward with their stories for fear they would be mocked, ridiculed, and shunned. What would it mean for them to see Brett Kavanaugh sitting on that bench in that Court across the street day after day for decades casting what may be the deciding vote on cases that profoundly affect their rights? It would shake the confidence of millions of Americans and the integrity of our Supreme Court. We should not take that risk,” said Durbin. “With so much at stake, we should not confirm a nominee to the Court unless we are sure that the nominee’s qualifications are beyond question. I do not have that confidence in Brett Kavanaugh. I will vote no on his nomination.”

Last week, Durbin announced his opposition to Judge Kavanaugh. In the Senate Judiciary Committee hearing last week, Judge Kavanaugh repeatedly refused to call for an independent FBI investigation, in stark contrast to Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, Ms. Deborah Ramirez, and Ms. Julie Swetnick, who have all asked for a FBI investigation of their serious allegations of sexual assault.

In last week’s hearing, Durbin also asked Dr. Christine Blasey Ford, “Dr. Ford, with what degree of certainty do you believe Brett Kavanaugh assaulted you?” Dr. Blasey Ford responded, “One hundred percent.”

