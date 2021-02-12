WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today spoke to Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky about the importance of increasing vaccine distribution in Illinois, including to Community Health Centers (CHCs). Durbin also asked Dr. Walensky how the State should prepare to combat the spread of new variations of the coronavirus.

“On my call with CDC Director Walensky, I urged her to do everything in her power to assist Illinois in distributing vaccines to every zip code in our state. In order to end this crisis and get our economy back up and running again, we have to get shots into people’s arms. A big part of accomplishing that goal is passing President Biden’s American Rescue Plan, which will increase our capacity to support local health departments and Community Health Centers in Illinois,” Durbin said.

Article continues after sponsor message

More like this: