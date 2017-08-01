WASHINGTON — In a speech on the Senate floor, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today called on President Trump and Congressional Republicans to put partisan politics aside and work with Democrats to stabilize and strengthen America’s health care system.

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

Last week, on a bipartisan basis, the United States Senate rejected a bill that would have repealed the Affordable Care Act,” said Durbin. “This should be a turning point, not just in our health care debate, but in the way we move forward in the Senate.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Durbin quoted President Trump’s tweets threatening to “let the health care system fail.”

But if it fails,” Durbin continued, “Many people won’t be able to afford basic health insurance. They may lose it. Others may lose their coverage altogether. It could be a personal disaster, a family disaster across the board. I can’t believe that anyone, let alone the President, would suggest that’s the best path to a constructive outcome.”

Video of Durbin’s remarks on the Senate floor are available here.

Audio of Durbin’s remarks on the Senate floor is available here.

More like this:

3 days ago - Sen. Durbin Raffirms Commitment To Ukraine, Calls On Colleagues To Pass Necessary Aid

Sep 28, 2023 - Durbin Calls On Senate To Take Action On Bipartisan Bills Protecting Child Safety Online, Including His Stop Csam Act

Sep 14, 2023 - Durbin Meets With Home Depot CEO To Discuss Swipe Fees

Sep 22, 2023 - Durbin Statement On Senate Help Committee Markup Of Package To Bolster Health Workforce

Sep 27, 2023 - Durbin, Wyden, Krishnamoorthi, Colleagues Introduce Bicameral Bill To Reduce Tobacco Use In America

 