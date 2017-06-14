WASHINGTON – During a hearing of the Senate Appropriations Subcommittee on State, Foreign Operations, and Related Programs on the President’s FY 2018 International Affairs Budget, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) grilled Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on the potential impact of drastic spending cuts to humanitarian and development assistance. Senator Durbin argued that the proposed cuts would make the world less safe and seriously undermine U.S. global leadership on refugees, global education, emergency food aid, and the fight against poverty.

“[O]ur message to the world is ‘We’re stepping back. America’s first and stepping back now. We’re stepping back by 30% in our expenditures. We’re eliminating these programs, and you’re welcome to fill in.’? To the rest of the world that is our message, the America First message?” asked Senator Durbin.

Secretary Tillerson responded, “Our message is we’re leaning in and asking all of you, all of you, to step up and do more.”

“I think we’re leaning on, not leaning in, and we’re leaning on the poorest people on earth,” Durbin countered.

President Trump’s FY 2018 budget would slash international affairs funding by 32% over FY 2017, gutting critical development assistance programs. It comes as more than 20 million people face famine and starvation in Yemen, Nigeria, South Sudan, and Somalia and a record-breaking 65 million people – including 11 million Syrians – are displaced.

