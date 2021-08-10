WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement today after the Senate passed the bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act by a bipartisan vote of 69-30:

“The fact that the Senate has effectively addressed the challenge to rebuild our infrastructure makes history.

“Americans have asked us to fix crumbling roads and bridges, expand public transit and rail, and provide clean drinking water in their communities for decades. That moment has finally arrived in the Senate. This bipartisan bill represents the largest long-term investment in our infrastructure in nearly a century.

“This historic deal was reached because Democrats and Republicans worked together – along with President Biden’s steadfast support – to make it a reality.”

The bipartisan $1.2 trillion bill represents a once-in-a-generation opportunity to re-build our nation’s roads, railways, transit, and bridges; to make high-speed internet and clean water a reality for every household in America; and to create millions of good-paying, family-supporting union jobs across the country. It now heads to the House of Representatives for consideration.

