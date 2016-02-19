WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today made the following statement after the U.S. Departments of Transportation and State announced a new aviation agreement with Japan regarding access at Tokyo International Airport (Haneda). Today, negotiators announced a proposal that provides for daytime service opportunities for U.S. and Japanese air carriers at Haneda, the busiest in Japan and the closest to downtown Tokyo. These flights may begin as early as Fall 2016.

Article continues after sponsor message

“This agreement will provide U.S. consumers with more access and greater choices in air travel to Japan,” Durbin said. “Additional capacity at Haneda Airport will give American travelers and businesses the opportunity to connect with one of the region’s busiest commercial and tourist destinations.”

Under the current agreement, the United States has a total of four slot pairs (four arrivals and four departures) for service to and from Haneda, which are now restricted to use during nighttime hours, as defined by the specific rules that govern this operationally constrained airport. Under the proposal announced today, these four slot pairs would be transferred to daytime hours. In addition, the United States would receive a fifth daytime slot pair and one new nighttime slot pair for scheduled service to and from Haneda.

More like this: