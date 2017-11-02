WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement after President Trump's commission on the opioid crisis released a draft report of more than 50 recommendations needed to curb the opioid epidemic. The prescription opioid and heroin crisis kills nearly 100 Americans every day.

“The President’s Opioid Commission has provided an important roadmap—including the removal of an outdated Medicaid rule that restricts access to addiction treatment, and mandatory training and accountability for opioid prescribers to protect the public. I have introduced legislation to do all these things.

“Incredibly, however, the report makes zero recommendations regarding the pharmaceutical industry’s excessive production and marketing of these dangerous drugs. We cannot effectively address this epidemic without also addressing the pharmaceutical industry’s major role in this national crisis.”

