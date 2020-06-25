WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement regarding reports that the Trump Administration would end federal funding and support on June 30, 2020, for 13 coronavirus testing sites currently located in five states, including Illinois:

“Just yesterday, the U.S. recorded its third highest coronavirus case count since this pandemic began. So today, the Trump Administration announces that it will cut off federal funding to operate COVID-19 testing sites in Illinois and four other states. At a time when expanded testing is critical to conquering this virus and re-opening our economy, President Trump’s decision defies common sense.”

