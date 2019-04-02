WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today released the following statement regarding the natural disasters aid package, in which the Trump Administration and Senate Republicans modified the House-passed version to strip away funds that Puerto Rico desperately needs as they continue to recover from Hurricane Maria:

“It has been 18 months since Hurricane Maria devastated Puerto Rico, yet our fellow Americans in Puerto Rico continue to have limited access to clean water, food, and medicine. These are American children and families and they deserve a Congress and a President who will ensure that they have the resources necessary to rebuild their lives following devastating natural disasters.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

This morning, Senate Democrats announced that they will seek to amend the natural disasters aid package to include aide to the Midwest and Puerto Rico.

More like this:

2 days ago - SIUE’s Focus on Student Success Strategies Yields Significant Growth in Retention, Transfer Student Enrollment

Aug 28, 2024 - Remembering Rico Taylor

Jul 15, 2024 - Durbin Meets With New Adjutant General Of Illinois National Guard

Jul 25, 2024 - Granite City, Edwardsville, Alton, Bethalto Students Named To Washington University Dean's List

Jul 30, 2024 - Budzinski, Carey Introduce Bipartisan Compromise to Renew Affordable Connectivity Program  

 