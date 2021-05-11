WASHINGTON — U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement after the Department of the Treasury announced guidance for state and local government funding included in the American Rescue Plan:

“Democrats and President Biden provided these federal relief dollars to prevent layoffs and save essential services. State and local governments will finally be able to fill revenue gaps to keep our teachers, first responders, and state employees serving our communities as we recover from the pandemic.

“A word of caution: governors and mayors asked for maximum flexibility in using these funds. As someone who supported their request, I am asking for maximum responsibility in spending these funds for essential needs.”

Eligible state, territorial, metropolitan city, county, and Tribal governments may now request their allocation of Coronavirus State and Local Fiscal Recovery Funds through the Treasury Submission Portal here.

