WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, issued the following statement after the Supreme Court ruled that the sex discrimination prohibition in Title VII of the Civil Rights Act prohibits firing an individual merely on the basis of that individual’s sexual orientation or gender identity:

“Today’s Supreme Court ruling affirms what we know to be right: that an employer cannot fire someone for simply being gay or transgender in America. As a next step, in order to address gaps that still exist in federal civil rights laws and strengthen protections for LGBTQ Americans, the Senate should finally bring the House-passed Equality Act to the floor.”

