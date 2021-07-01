CHICAGO – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today released the following statement regarding the Supreme Court’s 6-3 decisions in Brnovich v. Democratic National Committee and Americans for Prosperity Foundation v. Bonta:

“Today, the conservative 6-3 majority on the Supreme Court issued two decisions: making it harder to vote in an election in one, and making it easier to hide major donors in the other. These decisions ultimately target the heart of our democracy.

Article continues after sponsor message

“Today’s decisions underscore the need for Congress to do its job, uphold the foundational rights in our Constitution, and protect our democracy. We must update and pass the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act to restore and strengthen the Voting Rights Act, and we must pass critical reforms in the For The People Act, as well as a constitutional amendment to fix our broken campaign finance system and ensure that our democracy is responsive to all Americans—not just corporations and multi-millionaires.”

