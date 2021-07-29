WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee and a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today released the following statement after the Senate passed an emergency supplemental appropriations bill, introduced by Senate Appropriations Chair Patrick Leahy (D-VT), that addresses the urgent security needs facing the Capitol and the country.

Article continues after sponsor message

The $2.1 billion bill addresses the violent insurrection that took place on January 6, provides funding for costs incurred on the Capitol complex and the Department of Defense related to the COVID-19 pandemic, and provides the resources to support our Afghan partners as the United States’ mission winds down.

“In the convoluted political world we live in, Republicans in the Senate actually debated for weeks whether to pay the expenses of the Capitol Police and National Guardsmen who protected us on and after January 6. It is hard to explain the depths we have reached when it comes to common sense and common decency.”

More like this: