WASHINGTON, D.C. U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement today after the Senate voted to advance the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework:

“This is the first step towards an historic and long-overdue investment in American infrastructure. This bipartisan plan will improve and expand public transit, passenger rail, roads and bridges, clean drinking and waste water infrastructure, and more. It is time to pass the largest long-term investment in our infrastructure in nearly a century.”

