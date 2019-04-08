WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today released the following statement regarding the resignation of Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen:

“Kirstjen Nielsen bears personal responsibility for the zero tolerance program which forcibly separated 2,800 infants and children from their parents under her watch. Her departure would be encouraging were we not warned that President Trump is looking for a successor who will engage in even harsher tactics. There appears to be no limit to the cruelty of this Administration when it comes to its failed immigration policies.”

