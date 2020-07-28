WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement on Congressional Republicans’ and the Trump Administration’s outlined proposal for a fourth coronavirus economic stimulus package:

“Ten weeks after the House passed the Heroes Act, and four days before expanded unemployment benefits expire, Republicans and the Trump Administration have finally outlined their priority for the next coronavirus stimulus package: helping corporations over working families.

“The Republican proposal turns its back on unemployed Americans who are struggling to make ends meet by drastically cutting the expanded unemployment benefits created in the CARES Act and creating a complex, burdensome system for states to implement. To tell the millions of Americans, who lost a job through no fault of their own, that they are ‘lazy’ and are getting a pay cut? That is unfair and wrong.

“Along with turning their backs on working families, Republicans’ proposal also neglects health care providers and families who have lost their health insurance as a result of this pandemic; it neglects state and local governments; it neglects Americans struggling to keep a roof over their heads or food on their tables.

“What are Republicans focused on instead? Senator McConnell has stated that his ‘red line’ is federal liability immunity for corporations from lawsuits related to the pandemic. Simply put, giving corporations broad immunity will not protect employees or customers or make America safer. Instead, it will make it more likely that workers and families get sick.

“Waiting until the end of July when we are right up against the expiration of key measures represents an inexcusable delay and dereliction of duty by Congressional Republicans and the White House that has put families, workers, and small businesses across our country in an even more precarious position. Time is of the essence. Congress must work together – on a bipartisan basis – to respond to this public health and economic crisis. American lives and livelihoods are at stake.”

