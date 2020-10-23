WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement on the U.S. Department of Justice (DOJ) announcing an $8.3 billion settlement with OxyContin-maker Purdue Pharma:

“For years, Purdue Pharma flooded America with painkillers and lies, profiting off the addiction epidemic they created. Too many families have suffered and too many lives have been lost for the Trump Justice Department to let the billionaire Sackler family off the hook with a meager fine and a disgraceful civil settlement of $500 for each life lost. Justice and common sense require everyone to condemn this outrageous outcome. President Trump and the people of America just got rolled by real billionaires.”

