SPRINGFIELD – Today, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Agriculture Committee, issued the following statement after President Donald Trump signed an executive order to keep meat-processing plants operating during the COVID-19 pandemic:

“President Trump’s executive order to require meat and poultry producers to continue operations ignores the health and safety realities of this pandemic. The coronavirus is not impressed with a presidential order and neither are the workers who are risking their lives working shoulder to shoulder on meat processing lines. If the Trump Administration would make a national commitment to serious testing and worker protection instead of a mindless mandate we could bring this valuable sector of our economy back to life.”

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

More like this:

Aug 25, 2023 - Gov. Pritzker Celebrates Groundbreaking Of New Saline River Farms Facility

Sep 14, 2023 - Gov. Pritzker Announces UPSIDE Foods Will Open Its First Commercial-Scale Cultivated Meat Production Plant In Glenview

Sep 13, 2023 - Pork Chops with Balsamic Glazed Apples and Onions Recipe

Aug 29, 2023 - IDNR Announces Key Dates And Information For 2023-2024 Waterfowl Season

Jun 23, 2023 - Firefighters Battle Intense Fire At Burns Wild Game Meat Processing and Smoke House In Godfrey

 