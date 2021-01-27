WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), incoming Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today released the following statement after President Joe Biden issued memoranda on racial equity and an executive order that will partially eliminate federal use of private prisons:

“Today’s actions by President Biden reaffirm the federal government’s role in combatting systemic racial disparities and discrimination, including the reform of incarceration policies that have disproportionately harmed Black and Brown Americans. There is much more work to do. As incoming Judiciary Committee Chair, I will work with President Biden and Vice President Harris to bring about a more just and equitable America.”

