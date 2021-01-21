WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), incoming Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today released the following statement after President Joe Biden issued executive orders to restore the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, reverse the Muslim travel ban, and stop diverting money from the Department of Defense for construction of the Southern border wall:

“With these Executive Orders, President Biden is turning the page on four years of policies that dragged our country backwards. Today, we move forward with a vision that reflects our proud heritage as a nation of immigrants.

“Re-establishing the DACA program will allow thousands of young immigrants to continue contributing to the only country they know as home. But, the future of DACA still hangs in the balance in a federal court in Texas. Only legislation passed by Congress can give Dreamers the chance they deserve to earn their way to American citizenship. Congress must pass the long overdue, bipartisan Dream Act.

“The Muslim travel ban was a policy which did not make our country safer. Four long years of this discriminatory ban has hurt countless families and done damage to the standing of the United States around the world. President Biden is restoring American values in our immigration policies and will work hard to repair our relationships abroad.

“We can have smart and effective border security without diverting funds from our military to construct an ineffective, medieval border wall. I support the end of this costly endeavor, which American taxpayers – not Mexico – have paid dearly for.

“This is a promising moment from a President who’s committed to meaningful reform of our immigration system. As incoming Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, I look forward to working with President Biden and Vice President Harris to create a safe and fair immigration system that Americans can be proud of.”

