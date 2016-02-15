Durbin statement on passing of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia
February 15, 2016 2:01 PM February 17, 2016 9:40 AM
SPRINGFIELD — U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement regarding the passing of Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia:
Justice Scalia served our country for three decades on its highest court. While our opinions on the law and jurisprudence were frequently at odds, he was steadfast and true to his beliefs during his tenure. My thoughts are with his family and loved ones at this time.