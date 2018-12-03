CHICAGO – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement after the passing of 41stPresident of the United States George H.W. Bush:

Read the book “Fly Boys” and you will never think of President George H. W. Bush as anything other than one of the heroes of World War II. Ready to give his life as a young Navy Pilot who trained at Navy Pier in Chicago, President Bush devoted his entire life to America. He was humble, caring, and principled, qualities we venerate in a President.

