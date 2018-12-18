WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement after Congress passed legislation to update and strengthen the procedures available to victims of harassment and discrimination and other violations of the Congressional Accountability Act of 1995. The bill now heads to President Trump for his signature.

The alternatives available to victims of harassment and discrimination in Congress were in obvious need of reform. Thanks to the efforts of my colleagues on both sides of the aisle, Congressional staff who experience harassment and discrimination will now have access to improved support and protections, and there will be clear accountability. This legislation makes it clear that harassment will not be tolerated in the halls of Congress—and I hope that after enacting this legislation, we will extend our efforts to improve the protections available for all American workers.

