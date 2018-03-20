WASHINGTON - U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement:

We cannot arrest our way out of the opioid epidemic—we tried that and ended up with an even bigger addiction problem and the world’s largest prison population. Everyone from doctors to law enforcement understands that addiction is a disease, not a moral failing that can be beaten simply by getting ‘tough on crime.’

Article continues after sponsor message

Get The Latest News!

Don't miss our top stories and need-to-know news everyday in your inbox.

The war on drugs didn’t work in the 80’s, and it won’t work now by reviving failed deterrence measures like the death penalty for drug dealers. We must instead crack down on the over-production and over-prescribing of painkillers, and increase treatment for those suffering from addiction—both of which have bipartisan support in Congress.

More like this:

Sep 27, 2023 - Official Relaunch Of Centerstone’s Recovery Transitional Housing Set For Oct. 9

Aug 31, 2023 - Riverbend Resources If You Struggle With Addiction

Aug 2, 2023 - As You Age, Just Say No To Junk Food

Sep 5, 2023 - Attorney General Raoul Urges The FDA To Do More To Protect Minors From E-Cigarette Addiction

Jul 27, 2023 - Centerstone names Jennifer Thomason as Regional Chief Operating Officer

 