WASHINGTON - U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement:

We cannot arrest our way out of the opioid epidemic—we tried that and ended up with an even bigger addiction problem and the world's largest prison population. Everyone from doctors to law enforcement understands that addiction is a disease, not a moral failing that can be beaten simply by getting 'tough on crime.'

The war on drugs didn't work in the 80's, and it won't work now by reviving failed deterrence measures like the death penalty for drug dealers. We must instead crack down on the over-production and over-prescribing of painkillers, and increase treatment for those suffering from addiction—both of which have bipartisan support in Congress.