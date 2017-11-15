WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement on the latest version of the Senate Republican tax plan, which now repeals the Affordable Care Act’s individual mandate, which the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office estimates will strip health insurance from 13 million Americans:

Republicans now want to pay for tax cuts for the wealthy by taking health care away from 13 million Americans. Tax breaks for the wealthy, higher taxes on working Illinoisans, and now this bill will raise health insurance premiums by at least 10%. The Republican tax plan has gone from bad to worse for working families.

