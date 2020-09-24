WASHINGTON – Today, U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) issued the following statement after U.S. News and World Report published an email from for-profit college lobbyist Steve Gunderson to for-profit college industry leaders outlining how to continue to exploit students, veterans, and taxpayers if Democrats control Congress in 2021:

“The for-profit colleges’ recent strategy memo tells all. Former Republican Congressman Steve Gunderson, now President of this group, has set his sights on exploiting Black and Brown students and the politicians who represent them. Add this disgusting strategy to the list of for-profit college outrages: worthless diplomas and mountains of debt—just what young people don’t need.”

