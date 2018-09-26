WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today released the following statement on the latest sexual assault allegations against Judge Brett Kavanaugh, President Donald Trump’s Supreme Court nominee:

"The White House and Senate Republicans must choose: either immediately call for the FBI to conduct an investigation into the multiple allegations of sexual assault by Judge Kavanaugh or withdraw his nomination.

Article continues after sponsor message

"These women had every reason to stay silent to avoid harassment and death threats. They have shown that they have nothing to hide by calling for a nonpartisan FBI investigation and sworn testimony from other witnesses. Yet, Senate Republicans and the White House have blocked an FBI investigation and refuse to call other relevant witnesses."

Following the release of a sworn affidavit from Julie Swetnick detailing new allegations of sexual assault by Judge Kavanaugh, Durbin joined his Democratic colleagues of the Senate Judiciary Committee in a letter to President Trump urging him to immediately withdraw the nomination or order an FBI investigation into all allegations.

More like this: