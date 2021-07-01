CHICAGO – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today released the following statement after the House voted to create a January 6 select committee to investigate both the security failings of the January 6 attack as well as the circumstances leading up to the insurrection:

Article continues after sponsor message

“Our Capitol Police officers—to whom we entrust our lives every day—members of the D.C. Metro Police, and the other heroes who defended the Capitol on January 6 deserve justice and deserve answers.

“While there should have been 100 votes in the Senate last month for thoroughly investigating the worst attack on our democracy since the Civil War, Republican Senators voted against moving to even consider the creation of a bipartisan commission. With today’s vote in the House and thanks to the leadership of Congressional Democrats, the events of January 6 will receive the careful, thorough, and principled examination they deserve and demand.”

Last month, Durbin voted for the motion to proceed to a bill to create a bipartisan January 6 Commission. However, Senate Republicans filibustered the bill by voting against the motion to proceed to the bill.

More like this: