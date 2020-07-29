WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Vice Chairman of the Senate Appropriations Defense Subcommittee, today released the following statement regarding the defense spending in Republicans’ proposed coronavirus response legislation:

“While slashing unemployment benefits for millions of Americans and zeroing assistance to state and local governments, the Republican proposal adds $29.4 billion in new defense spending. Of this amount, only $5.2 billion has to do with protecting service members who need PPE, advancing Army research efforts on a COVID-19 vaccine, and preventing layoffs at critical defense facilities ranging from arsenals to child care centers. The remaining $24 billion is a wish-list gift for defense contractors conveniently directed to states where GOP poll numbers are sagging – including more than $8 billion in earmarks, $3 billion or more of which is a payback to defense programs hit by this year’s wall reprogramming.

Article continues after sponsor message

“In the midst of a life and death pandemic, Senator McConnell and the White House are out to prove politics is alive and well.”

More like this: