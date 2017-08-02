Durbin statement on confirmation of FBI Director Christopher Wray Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement after voting to confirm Christopher Wray as Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI): Article continues after sponsor message The next FBI Director will be under incredible scrutiny. America needs an FBI Director who will face that pressure with integrity, independence, and a firm commitment to the rule of law. He may also have to stand up to this President if the interests of justice demand it. I believe Mr. Wray can do that, and Congress will be closely monitoring the FBI to ensure Mr. Wray is effectively serving the American people and the rule of law. More like this: Print Version Submit a News Tip