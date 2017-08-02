WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement after voting to confirm Christopher Wray as Director of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI):

The next FBI Director will be under incredible scrutiny. America needs an FBI Director who will face that pressure with integrity, independence, and a firm commitment to the rule of law. He may also have to stand up to this President if the interests of justice demand it. I believe Mr. Wray can do that, and Congress will be closely monitoring the FBI to ensure Mr. Wray is effectively serving the American people and the rule of law.

