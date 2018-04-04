WASHINGTON - Today, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement on China’s decision to place duties on U.S. imports, including soybeans and pork, in retaliation to President Trump’s plan to place tariffs on Chinese goods:

“Illinois' farmers now join DACA recipients as the latest victims of President Trump’s temper. Illinois is our nation’s largest producer of soybeans, and a top producer of pork, and will feel China's retaliation to threats of a trade war more than most. America cannot move forward in a blizzard of tweets and wild threats from this President.”

