WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) issued the following statement after the non-partisan Congressional Budget Office (CBO) released its analysis of Senate Republicans’ bill to repeal Americans’ health care, which estimates that 22 million people would lose coverage by 2026.

“The first version of Republican’s health care repeal bill threw 24 million Americans off health care. The second version threw 23 million off. And now this version throws 22 million Americans off health care. Maybe in 21 more attempts, Republicans will come up with a plan that doesn’t hurt innocent families.

“This CBO score shows that Senate Republican’s bill to repeal health care – just like the House bills before – will still force millions of Americans to lose their health insurance, increase costs, and put critical health care services beyond the reach of hard-working American families. All of this pain to hard-working Americans to give huge corporations, millionaires, and billionaires a tax break.”

