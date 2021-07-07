CRYSTAL LAKE U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement today after joining President Biden during his trip to Illinois, including an event at McHenry Community College in which the President discussed his “Build Back Better” agenda to help working families in Illinois and around the country:

“President Biden’s American Families Plan would make education more affordable and provide economic security to Illinois families. Universal access to high-quality Pre-K and making two years of community college free for all Americans aren’t radical proposals. These are common sense ideas that can build a bright future for our kids and grandkids. I thank President Biden for his visit today and I’m going to do everything I can in the Senate to advance his Build Back Better agenda.”

