WASHINGTON, D.C. – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement today after the failed Senate vote on the motion to invoke cloture on the motion to proceed to the Bipartisan Infrastructure Framework:

“For months, Senators negotiated this bipartisan infrastructure framework. It is unfortunate we could not agree to merely start debate today.

“Illinois needs the federal funding promised in this bipartisan infrastructure framework right now. We are ready to put people to work building and repairing roads, bridges, and other critical pieces of infrastructure. I am still hopeful we can get this done, with the support previously suggested by my Republican colleagues, without any further delays.”

