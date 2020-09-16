WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, today spoke by phone with members of the Illinois Farmers Union about COVID-19 relief for farmers, support for ethanol producers, broadband, and strengthening trade markets.

“Today I heard from members of the Illinois Farmers Union who shared their concerns about financial difficulties they continue to face from the COVID-19 pandemic, coupled with the decisions by the Trump Administration that have harmed ethanol production and damaged important overseas markets for agricultural commodities. I will continue my work to provide greater certainty in federal farm policies for Illinois farmers,” Durbin said.

Article continues after sponsor message

Congress provided $16 billion within the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act for the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) to issue Coronavirus Food Assistance Program (CFAP) payments to farmers experiencing pandemic hardship.

More like this: