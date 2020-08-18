SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today spoke by phone with American Postal Workers Union (APWU) President Mark Dimondstein about the significant operational changes at the United States Postal Service (USPS) instituted by Postmaster General Louis DeJoy. The changes, which include the elimination of overtime, centralizing authority around the Postmaster General, and the reduction of sorting and processing hours, have led to significant delays in the delivery of vital medications for veterans, Social Security benefits, and mail-in ballots. On the call, Durbin also discussed USPS financial issues as the USPS is projected to run out of cash next year and the growing concerns that the delayed delivery of election mail will impact the upcoming November general election.

“The USPS is enshrined in our Constitution as an essential service for Americans, but President Trump and Postmaster General DeJoy have made it their mission to manipulate the Postal Service into serving their political purposes,” said Durbin. “I’m grateful for the continued dedication of our postal workers, including those represented by the American Postal Workers Union, while USPS leadership attempts to dismantle this public service. Congress must step up to fully fund the USPS and demand the Postmaster General reverse policies that are leaving veterans without their medication and voters without their ballots.”

Earlier this month, Durbin led Democratic members of the Illinois delegation in requesting answers from Postmaster General DeJoy about the delay in letter and package delivery to Illinoisans. Last week, Durbin joined the Senate Democratic caucus in urging the Postmaster General to address the rising costs and delayed delivery times of mailing ballots prior to the November general election. Durbin also joined Senate Democrats last week to demand immediate action to correct the reported delay in prescription medication deliveries to veterans.

