WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Majority Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), Chair of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today slammed Congressional Republicans’ refusal to support the bipartisan January 6 Commission, including Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY). In a speech on the Senate floor, Durbin argued that the bipartisan Commission is necessary in order to prevent Trump loyalists from rewriting the reality of what happened on January 6, 2021.

“We know President Trump and his followers have been pursuing the ‘Big Lie’ when it comes to the results of the election. The President has finally embarrassed even some Republican followers with his extreme statements in that regard,” Durbin said. “But now, his loyalists are turning on the facts and the videotapes and the reality of January 6. This has to come to an end. The truth has to prevail. And this Commission, which I understand Senator McConnell has now said he opposes, is absolutely necessary. A bipartisan Commission to establish once and for all what did occur, as if we have to, but we do.”

Durbin concluded, “I join Senator Schumer in calling for the creation of this Commission and demanding a vote on the floor of the United States Senate for its creation so that we can establish, once and for all, what did occur on January 6 and [what] must never happen again.”

