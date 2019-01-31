WASHINGTON – At the first public meeting of the Fiscal Year 2019 Homeland Appropriations Conference Committee, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today called on the Democratic and Republican conference committee members to focus on smart and effective border security measures as opposed to threats of government shutdowns or emergency declarations from President Trump in order to reach an agreement before the Continuing Resolution (CR) ends on February 15.

“The President may be disappointed if we don’t give him everything he’s asked for, but if this Appropriations Committee did that, it would be a first in history. We are supposed to use our considered bipartisan judgement to make the right decision for the taxpayers and for the safety of this country,” Durbin said.

