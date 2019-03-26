WASHINGTON – Ahead of Senate Republican Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-KY) sham vote in the Senate on a bill that he does not support – the Green New Deal, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today called out his Republican colleagues for continuing to deny the science behind climate change and refusing to work with Democrats on a bipartisan basis to tackle this mounting crisis.

“You either believe it or you don’t believe it – is there such a thing as climate change? Are we going through some change on our planet today? I think so. Ninety-eight percent of scientists who report on the subject believe the same thing. And the evidence is everywhere, isn’t it?” Durbin asked in a speech on the Senate floor. “How many nations in the world have agreed with that conclusion? All of them. Wait – all of them except one: this country.”

“The only major political party in the world today that denies climate change is the Republican party of the United States of America,” Durbin continued. “This afternoon’s vote is just part of a political stunt. It is not a serious effort to deal with climate change.”

