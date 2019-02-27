Durbin: Republicans Must Work With Democrats to Tackle Climate Change Crisis Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today called out his Republican colleagues for continuing to deny the science behind climate change and refusing to work with Democrats on a bipartisan basis to tackle this mounting crisis. Just this week, scientists wrote that evidence showing human activity is the cause of global warming has reached a “gold standard” level of certainty and that “humanity cannot afford to ignore such clear standards.” Article continues after sponsor message Limited spots available - advertise with us today! “For the four years the Republicans have been in control in the Senate, they have done nothing – nothing – and now they have a President who has the United States as the only country in the world that has withdrawn from the Paris Accord that tried to create a global strategy to deal with climate change,” Durbin said. “We must talk about government policies that would guide us in the right direction for the future.” Print Version Submit a News Tip