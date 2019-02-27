WASHINGTON – U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL) today called out his Republican colleagues for continuing to deny the science behind climate change and refusing to work with Democrats on a bipartisan basis to tackle this mounting crisis. Just this week, scientists wrote that evidence showing human activity is the cause of global warming has reached a “gold standard” level of certainty and that “humanity cannot afford to ignore such clear standards.”

“For the four years the Republicans have been in control in the Senate, they have done nothing – nothing – and now they have a President who has the United States as the only country in the world that has withdrawn from the Paris Accord that tried to create a global strategy to deal with climate change,” Durbin said. “We must talk about government policies that would guide us in the right direction for the future.”

 