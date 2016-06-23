Durbin releases statement on Supreme Court ruling on Affirmative Action Listen to the story Your device does not support the audio. WASHINGTON – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) issued the following statement after the Supreme Court upheld race-conscious college admissions in Fisher v. University of Texas. Article continues after sponsor message Reach Your Local Community with Us! “Affirmative action has helped generations of well-qualified minority students – often first-generation college students – access higher education and new career opportunities,” said Durbin. “Affirmative action is constitutional and will allow universities to continue taking steps to make their student bodies as diverse as our country itself, bringing new perspectives to the classroom and enriching the learning experience of all students. Print Version Submit a News Tip