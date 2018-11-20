SPRINGFIELD – U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) today released the following statement regarding the shooting at Mercy Hospital in Chicago, in which a gunman killed three people including Chicago Police Department Officer Samuel Jimenez:

My heart is with Mercy Hospital in Chicago tonight. I am praying for the victims, their families, and those who were traumatized by the shooting this afternoon. And I am grateful to the men and women of the Chicago Police Department who responded with bravery, including Officer Samuel Jimenez who made the ultimate sacrifice in the name of protecting others.

