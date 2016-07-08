EAST ST LOUIS—U.S. Senator Dick Durbin (D-IL) released the following statement on the shootings of five police officers in Dallas, Texas, Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and Philando Castile in Falcone Heights, Minnesota:

The tragedy in Dallas reminds us of the selfless sacrifice our men and women in law enforcement make every day. My heart goes out to the families who lost a policeman and my prayers to all who are recovering from this vicious attack. 

Those who try to exploit this Dallas tragedy for political purposes or ignore the disturbing shootings in Minnesota and Louisiana do not add to the critical national dialogue we need. It is time for leaders to come forward calmly and honestly to end this senseless cycle of hate and violence. 

