Durbin: President Trump’s Budget Request Asks Congress to Choose – Border Wall or Medical Research
WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today released the following statement after President Donald Trump submitted his fiscal year 2020 budget request to Congress:
“After a disastrous 35 day government shutdown, and with the Senate slated to reject his national emergency declaration this week, the fact that President Trump would request $8.6 billion for his beloved border wall – while cutting $5 billion in medical research from the National Institutes of Health and $1.3 billion from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – is an outrage.”
