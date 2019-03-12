WASHINGTON—U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, today released the following statement after President Donald Trump submitted his fiscal year 2020 budget request to Congress:

“After a disastrous 35 day government shutdown, and with the Senate slated to reject his national emergency declaration this week, the fact that President Trump would request $8.6 billion for his beloved border wall – while cutting $5 billion in medical research from the National Institutes of Health and $1.3 billion from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention – is an outrage.”

