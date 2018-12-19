WASHINGTON – In a speech on the Senate floor, U.S. Senate Democratic Whip Dick Durbin (D-IL), a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, today thanked his colleagues for their support of the revised First Step Act , bipartisan criminal justice reform legislation which passed the Senate last night by an overwhelmingly bipartisan vote of 87-12. Last month, Durbin, along with Senate Judiciary Committee Chairman Chuck Grassley (R-IA), and Senators Mike Lee (R-UT), Cory Booker (D-NJ), Lindsey Graham (R-SC), and Sheldon Whitehouse (D-RI) introduced the First Step Act, which combines prison reform proposals that overwhelmingly passed in the House of Representatives earlier this year with sentencing reform provisions from the broadly bipartisan Sentencing Reform and Corrections Act , which was authored by Durbin and Grassley and passed the Senate Judiciary Committee in February by a vote of 16-5.

“I think we showed something last night which most American people wouldn’t have believed – that a bipartisan group of Senators from across the political spectrum could tackle one of the toughest political issues of our day, assemble an array of support – left, right, and center – from members of the Senate as well as organizations devoted to law enforcement as well as civil rights, and at the end of it have something we all felt was a fair product to send over to the House, which I hope will act on this very quickly,” Durbin said. “It is, however, the first step. We’ve got to start thinking about the second step. And we need the help of all of our colleagues when shaping that.”

